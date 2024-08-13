Murder case filed against Hasina in CMM court

A murder case accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others, including the AL general secretary, former home minister, and the former IGP, has been filed at the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate.

Justice Rajesh Chowdhury today (13 August) took the case under cognizance.

The case was filed by Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident of Mohammadpur, over the death of a grocery shop owner Abu Sayeed in police firing in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on 19 July.

The court accepted the statement of the plaintiff and reserved the matter for later order.

Others who have been requested to be accused in the case are AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, Additional IGP Harun-or-Rashid and Additional Joint Police Commissioner Biplab Kumar.

"The case was filed with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court, not Mohammadpur police station. It's a complaint register [CR] case. Police will not get a copy of that case now. It is not clear which agency will investigate the case. The documents will be sent to that specific agency," a police official told TBS.

Last 19 July at 4pm at Bachila 40 feet intersection under Mohammadpur police station, Abu Sayed was shot dead by the police during a procession in support of the quota movement.