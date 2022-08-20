Muradnagar OC withdrawn after DIG faces traffic gridlock

Muradnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Hasim has been withdrawn after Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chittagong Range Mohammad Anwar Hossain got stuck in a long traffic jam on his way to Brahmanbaria.

DIG Anwar was travelling to Brahmanbaria through Companiganj area on Cumilla-Sylhet regional route around 8:30am Saturday (20 August) and was halted for 30 minutes in a tailback near Companiganj bus terminal.

Muradnagar police station was not aware of the matter, an officer of Cumilla district police disclosed the information in the afternoon.

The DIG reported the matter to Cumilla Superintendent of Police (SP) after facing the congestion.

A letter signed by the SP citing an order from Chittagong Range stated that OC Abul Hasim has been attached to Chittagong Range DIG office control room until further orders.

"I did not have any information that DIG Sir would go to Brahmanbaria in the morning by that road. Besides, the highway police and traffic police were engaged in decongesting the highway, but if I had known, I would have cleared the traffic," OC Hasim told the media.

He reportedly left Muradnagar police station after receiving an order of withdrawal from current posting.