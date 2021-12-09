Murad Hasan flying to Canada tonight 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 09:56 pm

Related News

Murad Hasan flying to Canada tonight 

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 09:56 pm
Murad Hasan flying to Canada tonight 

Two days after resigning as state minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murad Hasan is flying to Canada tonight.

He will leave Dhaka on an Emirates flight at 11:20pm, said a high official of the immigration.

Murad submitted resignation letter on 7 December citing "personal reasons".

He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks. He made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in a leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening an actress in abusive words.

On 6 December evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Murad Hasan to step down. He resigned the following day. President Abdul Hamid also accepted his resignation.

After resigning, Murad apologised through a Facebook post saying, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, he has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League.

Besides, a Dhaka University (DU) student filed a complaint against Murad Hasan for his remarks belittling DU and its students. BNP also decided to take legal action against Murad.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Murad Hasan's fate in the party will be deiced by its central working committee in next meeting.

Dr. Md. Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008. When the government was formed in 2019, Murad Hasan was given the responsibility of the State Minister for Health. Five months later, on 19 May of the same year, his office was changed to State Minister for Information.

Top News

Murad Hasan / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

10h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

4h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

4h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

4h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study