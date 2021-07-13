Municipal mayor suspended in Rajshahi

Rajshahi's Arani municipality mayor Muktar Ali under the Bagha upazila has been suspended.

A circular signed by Local Government Division Deputy Secretary Farooq Hossain was issued on Monday on his suspension.

He has been suspended on the basis of cases filed with Bagha police station after police recovered drugs and firearms from his home.

According to the circular in accordance with the Local Government (Municipality) Act, 2009, the removal of a mayor or a councilor of a municipality can be initiated if a mayor or councilor initiated in removable offenses or a charge sheet has been filed by the court in a criminal case against him.

"If the exercise of power by the mayor or councilor at the discretion of the authority is not contrary to the interests of the municipality or the administrative point of view is not appropriate, the government may, by written order, temporarily dismiss the mayor or councilor," the circular added.

Since three cases have been filed against mayor Muktar with Bagha police station for beating Awami League leaders, recovering drugs and firearms from his residence the local government exercised their power to temporarily suspend him.

He escaped from his residence on 7 July when Rajshahi district Police initiated a raid at his residence seizing 4 firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and nearly Tk 1 crore in cash.

Later, he was arrested on 9 July from Pabna's Pakshi.