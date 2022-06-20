Muhammad Abdul Muhith appointed Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the UN

The government has decided to appoint Muhammad Abdul Muhith as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN), New York.

He will be replacing Rabab Fatima in this capacity, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Muhammad Abdul Muhith, a career diplomat, belongs to the 11th batch of BCS (FA) cadre.

Currently, he is serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organisations in Vienna, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Prior to that, he served as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Denmark and was concurrently accredited to Estonia and Iceland.

In his distinguished diplomatic career, Muhith has served in Bangladesh Missions in Kuwait, Rome, Doha, Washington DC as well as in the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and in the Ministry in different capacities.

Muhammad Abdul Muhith obtained BSS and MSS in Sociology from the University of Dhaka. He also has a diploma in Arabic language from the University of Kuwait.

He is married and blessed with two daughters.