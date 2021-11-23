Mugda fire: Mother-son duo dies of burn injuries

 A woman and her five-year-old child have succumbed to the burn injuries they sustained in a fire caused by cooking gas leakage in their house in the city's Mugda on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Priyanka (32) and her son Arup.

While Priyanka, who received 72% burns, died of her injuries around 3am on Tuesday, her son with 67% burns died around 11pm on Monday, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Priyanka's husband Sudhangshu (35), with 25% burns, and 55-year-old mother-in-law, with 35% burns, are currently undergoing treatment at the institute of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

The fire broke out around 7:30am Monday at their ground floor apartment in Matobbor Gali of Mugda.

Priyanka's brother Palash had said that the four family members suffered burn injuries as they lit the stove in the morning unaware of the gas leakage.

gas leakage / Fire accident

