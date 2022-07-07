MPs unaware of SDGs app launched for them years ago

Bangladesh

Foisal Ahmed
07 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
At least half a dozen lawmakers have said they are completely unaware of a mobile-app launched for them nearly two years ago to measure constituency-wise Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) progress.

Even the members of the parliamentary advisory committee, who are responsible for familiarising lawmakers to the app, said they are yet to use the programme, named "My Constituency", jointly launched by the House and UNDP Bangladesh on 30 September 2020.

"I have heard about the app for the first time from you," Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta told The Business Standard. She said she was completely unaware of the mobile-based My Constituency app, let alone use it.

The app has ten thematic areas and 86 indicators which are linked with the SDGs, the country's development priorities and five-year plan. It is a data platform that makes data available up to the constituency level, offering lawmakers fast data analysis and development comparisons at different levels.

The main objective is to support parliamentarians in tracking the progress of development programmes in their constituencies, helping them make informed and responsive decisions and identifying pocket areas for inclusive development planning.

Though most of the MPs say they do not use the app, Google Play Store shows My Constituency has been downloaded more than 10,000 times – raising the question of who if not MPs had downloaded it.

Mohammed Abdus Shahid, an MP and also the convener of the parliamentary advisory committee for the app, said lawmakers could not familiarise themselves with the app enough due to the pandemic.

"The first physical meeting since the app launch was held on 22 May and we have started our work," he said.

But ruling party lawmaker Umme Fatema Nazma Begum said the committee should have informed lawmakers earlier, noting that she was completely in the dark about the app.

Like her, Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque said he had never heard of the app, while ruling party lawmaker Hosne Ara said she came across the app once, but never used it.

UNDP Bangladesh too said it is facing some challenges, including a lack of constituency-specific data and a lack of disaggregated data down to union level.

The UNDP country office said in an email that it has formed a working group consisting of Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat, a2i and UNDP to accelerate the pace of technical and maintenance work of the app.

Besides, a data coordination committee has been formed for effective coordination among stakeholders on data generation and update.

