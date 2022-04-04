MP surprised as new generation unaware of 1971

Jatiya Party lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu expressed surprise in the parliament Monday as the new generations of the country were found quite unaware of the 1971 liberation war and its history, the martyrs and their sacrifices.

He sought the intervention of the prime minister to make all these histories compulsory in the curriculum.

To build on his argument, Chunnu referred to a recent survey on students.

The lawmaker said, "Some 122 students from 8th to 12th class took part in this study. The report said that out of a total of 20 questions, most of the participants gave wrong answers to 15 questions."

"Students have been able only to mention Salam, Rafiq, Jabbar and Barkat as martyrs. They could not say anything about the Mujibnagar liberation war government. They could not say anything about people who opposed the liberation struggle," the Jatiya

Party lawmaker quoted from the study findings.

He said, "As many as 100% of the students gave wrong answers when they were asked about the four national leaders. Besides, 100% of students answered incorrectly on Jail Killing Day on 3 November. Plus, 100% of the students could not give the correct answer about the difference between the national memorial and the Shaheed Minar. Some 91% students could not mention the name of a single sector commander."

Chunnu said, "We participated in the liberation war at the call of Bangabandhu. It is very disappointing that the new generations do not know about the liberation war, father of the nation or about us."

"After the presentation of the study findings, Professor Zafar Iqbal said the results have shocked him a lot. The results have terrified us too," he added.

Addressing the premier, Chunnu said, "The English medium schools have nothing about the liberation war in the textbook."

Chunnu sought the intervention of the prime minister to make these subjects compulsory in the curriculum.