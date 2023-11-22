Moving bus torched in Ashulia

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:26 am

A Savar Paribahan bus on fire in Ashulia, Dhaka, on 21 November 2023. Photo: TBS
A Savar Paribahan bus on fire in Ashulia, Dhaka, on 21 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A moving bus of Savar Paribahan was set on fire in front of Nandan Park in Baripara area of Ashulia, Dhaka on the eve of the 48-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

The incident took place around 11:30pm Tuesday on the Chandra bound lane of Nabinagar-Chandra Highway in Ashulia, confirmed Deputy Assistant Director of Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense (Zone-4) Md Alauddin.

On receiving the information, two units of the fire service went to the spot and extinguished the fire.

"I learned that the bus driver and helpers got down from the bus after it was set on fire. However, there was no casualty reported yet," said the fire service official.

At around 12:30am on Wednesday, Ashulia police station duty officer SI Johab told TBS, "We have received a news and OC sir has gone to the spot, but we have not received detailed information yet."

Ashulia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Kamruzzaman could not be reached on phone despite several attempts.

