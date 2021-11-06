‘Movement will continue till land rights restored’

The attempt to grab the lands of Santal and Bengali farmers in Sahebganj is a shame for the state. Our movement will continue until the murderers are tried and we get back our land.

Bengali and indigenous leaders of Sahebganj-Bagdafarm area under Gobindganj upazila in Gaibandha announced at a protest meeting organised by Sahebganj-Bagdafarm Bhumi Uddhar Sanghati Committee at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday, reads a press release.

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Gonoswasthaya Kendra Trustee and Bhasani Onusari Parishad Chairman Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "On this day in 2016, three Santal brothers were shot dead in Gobindganj, but they did not get justice till today. The families of those killed and injured in the shootings have to be compensated."

He said indigenous people were killed in Gaibandha five years ago, and now the temples of the minority Hindu community are being attacked. The movement against injustice is going on. This movement will not stop easily.

Dr Zafrullah also announced providing special medical facilities to all the citizens of the Sahebganj-Bagdafarm area.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, the convener of Bhumi Uddhar Sanghati Committee, demanded at the rally that the ancestral land of the people of Sahebganj-Bagdapharm should be returned unconditionally and all false cases must be withdrawn.

He said, "There should be an immediate trial for the murders of Shyamal Hembrum, Mangal Mardi and Ramesh Tudu, who were martyred during the movement five years ago."

He demanded an end to the initiative to set up a special economic zone there and an end to the conspiracy of evicting indigenous people from their lands.

"The movement would continue till the land rights are restored," he said.

The protest program was organised demanding the return of land belonging to the indigenous and Bengali farmers and the trial for the killings and looting.

Five years ago on this day, three Santal men were killed and many others injured during a clash when police tried to evict an entire Santal community from a piece of land that the people say they got from their ancestors. But the authorities of Rangpur Sugar Mills claimed that it was theirs.

Presided over by Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua the meeting was addressed, among others, by Bhumi Uddhar Committee President Barnabas Tudu, Rashtra Sangskar Andolon General Secretary Advocate Hasnat Qayyum, Chief Coordinator of Gana Sanghati Andolon Jonayed Saki, Bhumihin Samiti member Subdam, Organising Secretary Rafael Hasda and indigenous women leader Mena Hembrong.

At the meeting, eminent freedom fighter Naeem Jahangir said, "According to the agreement with the government, the land of the indigenous people has to be returned."

Advocate Hasnat Qayyum said, "During the last 50 years, the governments have been trying to create enmity between the Hindus and the Muslims, the Bengalis and the indigenous people. The indigenous community and the Bengalis are fighting together against this division to realise their land rights. It shows an example of unity."

Jonayed Saki said the government should be ashamed of the demands made by the people of Sahebganj-Bagdapharm in Gaibandha. He demanded that the land of the people of Bagdafarm be returned with dignity.

Barnabas Tudu said, "I hear so much about development, but I see no development. Those who are looters are being developed while the poor are getting poorer. We are being victims of hypocrisy as we are not getting back our land."

Indigenous women leader Mena Hembrong said, "We are not going anywhere from our land. Indigenous people are deprived of their human rights. The police are still harassing us. Our children live in grandparents' houses for fear. We never wanted that. We want our land, we want peace."