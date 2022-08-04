Move to save energy doesn't mean we're doomed: Kaikaus

The decision to save energy has been taken to tackle the ongoing global crisis. It does not mean that we are doomed, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Chief Secretary Ahmed Kaikaus.

"The move, in fact, aims to minimise the impact of the worldwide crisis on Bangladesh. It is a protective measure against the shock of the crisis," he added.

The PM's chief secretary was speaking during a Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) seminar titled "Energy Security for Sustainable Development" on Thursday.

He said, "The ongoing crisis was not created in Bangladesh. The whole world is suffering due to this."

