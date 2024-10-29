Mother, son hacked to death inside Sunamganj home

A woman and her son have been hacked to death inside their home in the Hasonnagar area of Sunamganj town.

The bodies of Farida Begum, 50, and Minhaj, 20, were recovered from their rented home at around 8am today (29 October). Police suspect they were killed in the early hours.

Relatives informed police after the family's female helping hand arrived in the morning and found their bodies. The bodies of Farida and Minhaj bore multiple sharp weapon wounds and their throats were reportedly slit as well.

According to locals and police, Farida's cousin (sister) and her sons also lived in one of the rooms of that house.

Sunamganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Haque said, "We suspect the murders happened over some family dispute. Farida's nephews Faisal and Fahmid have been unreachable since the bodies were found."

Bodies of Farida and Minhaj have been sent to the Sunamganj Sadar Hospital for autopsies, Nazmul added.

Woman brutally murdered in Gazipur home

A woman was hacked to death as well inside his home in the Kamarpatti area of Barmi union under Sreepur upazila in Gazipur at around 9:30pm last night (28 October).

Sreepur Police Station OC Joynal Abedin Mandal said they have started investigating to find out why the woman – identified as Smriti Rani Pal, 24 – was murdered. Three people, including Smriti's husband Kabya Sarkar, have been detained for questioning.

The murder took place hours after Kabya left home to travel to India. Police took him into custody when he returned home after being informed of the incident.

The murder weapon – a bloodied sharp cleaver – and a pair of shoes were recovered from the scene, said OC Joynal.

Smriti's body was discovered by her grandmother Rupkona, who said she was preparing to sleep when she heard Smriti's scream and rushed to her aid, only to find her in a pool of blood.

Smriti was first taken to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex. Duty doctors there declared her dead upon arrival, said Sumon, who is the family's neighbour and general secretary of Sreepur Upazila Puja Udjapan Committee.

Dr Sudep Chakrabarty of the health complex's emergency department said Smriti died from excessive haemorrhage as her throat was cut and there were multiple sharp weapon wounds on her body.

Smriti's body was later sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, said OC Joynal.