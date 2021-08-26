Mother, son abduction: Case against CID ASP, ASI handed over to DB

The case filed against nine police personnel, including assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and assistant sub inspector (ASI) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in Dinajpur over abduction of a woman and her son, has been handed over to Detective Branch (DB) police.

Dinajpur DB Police OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter and said, "The case has been handed over, but the documents have not been received yet."

He said, names of nine, including ASP Sarwar Kabir of Rangpur CID, ASI Hasinur Rahman and Constable Ahsanul Haque, microbus driver Habib, Fasih-ul-Alam Palash, son of Enamul Haque of Nimnagar Balubari area, were named in the case.

Also, three to four more unidentified people have been made accused in the case.

Jahangir Alam, son of Lutfar Rahman, of Nanderai Salman Shah Para area of Chirirbandar upazila, filed the case on Wednesday afternoon.

On 23 August around 9 pm, 6/7 people raided Lutfar's house claiming to be members of DB police and members of RAB, and ransacked the house. When they could not find Lutfar Rahman, they took away his wife Zahura Begum and son Jahangir Alam.

Later, when the family members talked to the Dinajpur DB office, they said that no operation was carried out by the DB police.

The kidnappers called the family from Jahangir Alam's mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Tk 50 lakh. At one stage, the kidnappers demanded Tk15 lakh or threatened to kill the victims.

The family members later informed the Chirirbandar police station and lodged a written complaint there.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, the victim's family decided to pay Tk8 lakh but the kidnappers gave them different locations.

Finally, Dinajpur district police and CID Dinajpur jointly arrested them from Basherhat and brought them to the police super office along with the victims.

On Wednesday, police arrested Palash, the mastermind of the incident.

The five accused were produced before Dinajpur Amli Court-4 (Chirirbandar) in the afternoon where Judge Shishir Kumar Basu ordered them to be sent to jail.

At that time, the accused Palash gave a confessional statement under section 164.

The court also accepted the statements of the two rescued victims.