'Mother, I am going to war'

Bangladesh

Noman Mahmud
14 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:37 pm

Related News

'Mother, I am going to war'

Noman Mahmud
14 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:37 pm
Md Shrabon Gazi. Photo: Collected
Md Shrabon Gazi. Photo: Collected

Shahnaz Begum's heart trembled with fear when her son, Shrabon, told her he was going to war.

It was the morning of 5 August, the day the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement had planned their "March to Dhaka" programme demanding the ouster of the Awami League government.

Shrabon intended to join the march.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Seeing his mother's fear, Shrabon then reassured her with a lie, saying, "I'm just going to the canteen. Nowhere else."

It was the last time Shahnaz Begum would hear from her son in person.

Shrabon was killed when a bullet struck him in the head while participating in the March to Dhaka programme in Savar.

"I last spoke to Shrabon over the phone around 1:30pm that day. He told me he was in the Dairy Gate area, and I asked him to come home for lunch," Shahnaz said.

But he never returned home, she added, sobbing.

Shahnaz Begum. Photo: TBS
Shahnaz Begum. Photo: TBS

Md Shrabon Gazi, 20, was the son of Mannan Gazi and Shahnaz Begum from Gerua village in Savar, near Jahangirnagar University. He was the elder sibling of a sister.

He was studying software engineering at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management & Technology in Malaysia. He returned to the country on 16 July.

In 2022, he graduated from Savar Laboratory College with a GPA of 4.58 in his HSC exams. In February of this year, his family sent him to Malaysia for higher education.

Students who participated in the protests in Savar said Srabon was at the forefront of the march of students who started from Jahangirnagar University. After the march reached Savar, suddenly a bullet hit Shrabon in the head and he instantly fell on the ground.

He was immediately taken to Ashulia's Public Health Society Medical College where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

"When the police began firing, their position was quite far from us. We moved towards Savar's New Market, staying a bit behind the area where the gunfire was concentrated," Biplob Hossain, a 49th batch student of the Chemistry Department at Jahangirnagar University, told TBS.

"I was staying on the opposite side of the road from the Swaranika residential area, near Shimultala. Suddenly, there was a shout from the opposite direction that someone had been shot. It was Srabon," he added.

Shrabon's father, Mannan Gazi, had worked in the garment sector for many years before leaving in 2016 to become a Breeding Assistant at Savar's Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm. Since then, the family has been living in the residential quarters of the dairy farm.

"We hoped that after completing his studies in software engineering, he would find a good job abroad or return to the country and contribute positively to the private sector," Mannan said.

"Shrabon returned to the country only 20 days before the incident. His semester hadn't started yet. But as the movement escalated and lives were lost one after another, he couldn't stay at home. In the end, he was killed as well," he added.

"After 2pm on 5 August, a boy called me and told me that Shrabon had been shot in the head. I immediately understood what had happened," Mannan Gazi said, bursting into tears.

Following Shrabon's death, he was buried in the local cemetery of the Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm area on the same day.

His death has cast a shadow of grief over the entire area. Locals want for a monument to be built to keep the memory of the by alive.

Top News

Savar / Student protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

11h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

6h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

1h | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

3h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

3h | Videos