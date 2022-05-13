Mother fish lay eggs in Halda

Carp mother fishes have laid eggs in small numbers in the Halda River in Chattogram.

At around 11:30pm on Thursday (12 May), the collectors found eggs in the areas of Mashuaghona and Amtua, Napiter Ghat and Azim Ghat in Uttar Madarsha Union of Hathazari near the river.

However, they have managed to find 10-20 eggs so far.

Chittagong District Fisheries Officer Farhana Lovely said some eggs were found in several places on the river on Thursday night.

Normally when the mother fish is full of eggs in the stomach of the fish, some eggs just come out during the migration, she added.

The full breeding season for laying eggs has started from the beginning of this month.

In case of heavy rains including thunderstorms, there is a possibility of mother fish laying eggs in the river during high tide.

Preparations have already been made for hatching pollen fry in four government hatcheries and more than 100 earthen wells in Hathazari and Rauzan upazilas, said Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muhammad Shahidul Alam.