Mother fish lay eggs in Halda

Bangladesh

TBS report
13 May, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

Mother fish lay eggs in Halda

TBS report
13 May, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 10:36 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Carp mother fishes have laid eggs in small numbers in the Halda River in Chattogram.

At around 11:30pm on Thursday (12 May), the collectors found eggs in the areas of Mashuaghona and Amtua, Napiter Ghat and Azim Ghat in Uttar Madarsha Union of Hathazari near the river.

However, they have managed to find 10-20 eggs so far. 

Chittagong District Fisheries Officer Farhana Lovely said some eggs were found in several places on the river on Thursday night. 

Normally when the mother fish is full of eggs in the stomach of the fish, some eggs just come out during the migration, she added. 

The full breeding season for laying eggs has started from the beginning of this month. 

In case of heavy rains including thunderstorms, there is a possibility of mother fish laying eggs in the river during high tide. 

Preparations have already been made for hatching pollen fry in four government hatcheries and more than 100 earthen wells in Hathazari and Rauzan upazilas, said Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muhammad Shahidul Alam. 

Top News

Halda river / fisheries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pat a pet and have some cookies

Pat a pet and have some cookies

9h | Food
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong, is likely to be influenced by the policies of both his father and his predecessor. Photo: Bloomberg

New Philippine President Marcos is no Duterte on foreign policy

9h | Panorama
Badrul Imam. Illustration: TBS

‘Exploiting gas from workover wells can reduce dependency on spot LNG’

11h | Panorama
Slow fashion is a way of supporting artisan communities, and as a result, it revives designs that are developed from tradition. Photo: Courtesy

Faster is not always better: Maheen Khan’s pointers on slow fashion and creativity

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

3h | Videos
Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

Currency devaluation to reduce pressure on imports

4h | Videos
Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

Cambodia asks UK government to return its antiquities

4h | Videos
How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

How Bangladesh's denim is advancing in the world market

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert