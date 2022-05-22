Mother, children killed in Narsingdi 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 11:26 am

Police have recovered the bodies of a mother and her two children from their house at Belab in Narsingdi.

Their bodies were recovered from Babla village in Patuli union of the upazila on Sunday (22 May) morning.

The deceased were Rahima Begum, 36, wife of Gias Uddin Sheikh, her son Rabbi Sheikh, 12, and daughter Rakiba Akter, 7.

Rahima was a tailor by profession. The trio had bruises on their head, neck and abdomen.

According to police and locals, Rahima's husband, a painter, had gone to Gazipur on Saturday for professional work. He came home on Sunday morning and saw the bloody bodies of his wife and two children. Later, the locals rushed to the house at his screams. 

Upon receiving the news, the police went and recovered the bodies of the deceased.

Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Saheb Ali Pathan told The Business Standard that it is unclear what prompted the killings. 

"There are signs of multiple injuries on the bodies of the three victims. An investigation has been started into the incident. Attempts are being made to identify those involved," he said. 

