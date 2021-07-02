Mostafa Hakim Group’s noble gesture

Bangladesh

Abu Azad
02 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 10:57 pm

Related News

Mostafa Hakim Group’s noble gesture

They built various facilities, including the connecting road to a crematorium, at a cost of Tk15 lakh, situated on the beach

Abu Azad
02 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 10:57 pm
Mostafa Hakim Group rebuilt century-old Sri Sri Magadheshwari temple in the port city. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Mostafa Hakim Group rebuilt century-old Sri Sri Magadheshwari temple in the port city. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Mostafa Hakim Group, one of the eminent business conglomerates of Chattogram, has constructed the connecting road to a crematorium, Sri Sri Sarvajanin Sanad Dutta Maha-Smashan, thus making it easy to cremate bodies of Hindus who died of Covid-19.

"Last year, when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic first started, various crematoriums were declining to cremate the bodies of Covid victims. In this situation, the district administration decided to cremate bodies at Sanad Dutta Crematorium on the beach in North Kattoli Ward in the port city," said Subhas Das, president of the cremation committee of Sanad Dutta Crematorium. 

But in the rainy season, he continued, the whole cremation area went under water. Pictures of cremation standing in waist-deep water went viral on social media, triggering a lot of criticism. 

The Mostafa-Hakim group came forward to resolve the problem. They built various facilities, including the connecting road to the crematorium, at a cost of Tk15 lakh.

Subhas Das said earlier, only one or two bodies would be cremated there. But since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of cremations has increased manifold.

Mostafa Hakim Group has helped set up a cremation ground at Chattogram’s Kornelhat. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Mostafa Hakim Group has helped set up a cremation ground at Chattogram’s Kornelhat. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Krishna Bhajan Acharya, a local resident and former engineer, said 72 bodies have been cremated in this crematorium during the pandemic.

Earlier in 1998, Mostafa Hakim Group contributed to the reestablishment of the century-old crematorium also, Subhas Das informed.

Describing the background of the crematorium, Subhas said, "The Sanad Dutta crematorium was established on the beach in North Kattoli a hundred years ago, which was washed away by the sea in the course of time. But, 30 years ago the sea returned to that point, and a sandbar came up on the coast.  

However, there was no way to cremate bodies there with no means to cross over and get there. In 1998, the Mostafa Hakim Group, at a cost of Tk5 lakh, reestablished the crematorium."

The Mostafa Hakim Group also rebuilt the century-old Sri Sri Magadheshwari temple in the port city.

The temple was first established in the North Kattoli of Chattogram city in 1910. In 2007, it was rebuilt into a three-storey building under the patronage of M Manzur Alam, managing director of the Mostafa-Hakim Group and also former CCC mayor, said Ratan Talukder, advisor to the temple.

He said Hindu devotees were somehow carrying out their religious rituals in the 97-year old small dilapidated tin-shed temple. Being requested by us, the Mostafa Hakim Group came forward to rebuild it, turning the decaying small temple into a three-storey building where scores of Hindu devotees are now thronging every day to worship.

After reconstruction, the temple has been renamed Sri Sri Seva Khola and Vaikunthadham Temple, he added.

Top News

Mostofa Hakim Group / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1d | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce