Most of the sacrifical animal waste removed on second day of Eid: DSCC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 09:42 pm

Related News

Most of the sacrifical animal waste removed on second day of Eid: DSCC

Earlier on the day, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh called on the city dwellers to complete Qurbani by Thursday

TBS Report
22 July, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 09:42 pm
Most of the sacrifical animal waste removed on second day of Eid: DSCC

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has so far removed more than 11.483 tonnes of waste of sacrificial animals on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha. 

In 41 wards, 100% waste has been removed till 8.20pm while 90% removed in 12 wards. 

Earlier on the day, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh called on the city dwellers to complete Qurbani by Thursday, saying that the cleaners would go to rest.

On Eid day, Dhaka South and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) claimed that almost 100 percent of the waste of sacrificial animals was removed from all the wards.

Top News

waste / sacrificial animals / Eid / DSCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities