Most of the sacrifical animal waste removed on second day of Eid: DSCC

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has so far removed more than 11.483 tonnes of waste of sacrificial animals on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha.

In 41 wards, 100% waste has been removed till 8.20pm while 90% removed in 12 wards.

Earlier on the day, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh called on the city dwellers to complete Qurbani by Thursday, saying that the cleaners would go to rest.

On Eid day, Dhaka South and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) claimed that almost 100 percent of the waste of sacrificial animals was removed from all the wards.