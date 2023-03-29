More women joining the workforce

Bangladesh

More women joining the workforce

Female labour force participation rate in Bangladesh has increased significantly over the past five years, especially in rural areas

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M

Female participation in Bangladesh's labour force has increased to 42.68% in 2022, up from 36.3% five years ago, according to a survey report conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released on Wednesday (29 March).

Female labour force participation rate in Bangladesh has increased significantly over the past five years, especially in rural areas, indicating that more women are now able to access employment opportunities and contribute to the country's economic growth.

Rural participation of women in work is 50.89% and 22.59% in urban areas, the BBS said while releasing the preliminary results of the survey at an event in the National Statistical Offices in Agargaon.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed in the country has decreased to 26.3 lakh, the survey shows.

Earlier in the 2017 survey, the number of unemployed was 27 lakh.

Unemployment has decreased by 70,000 in a span of six years.

The BBS officially released the preliminary results of this survey at an event in the National Statistical Offices in Agargaon.

The unemployment rate is also down from six years ago. In 2017, the unemployment rate was 4.2%. Now it has reduced to 3.6%.

Anyone who does not get the opportunity to work for one hour a week for wages is considered unemployed.

According to the results of the survey, there are now 7.34 crore people in the labour force in the country. Among them, 7.7 crore are engaged in work.

