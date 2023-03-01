Month of independence begins

Bangladesh

BSS
01 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Month of independence begins

BSS
01 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 11:12 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The month of independence begins today giving a heartbreaking reminder to the genocide that the Pakistani occupation forces carried out in the country from March to mid-December in 1971.

March is very significant in the country's history as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the country's independence in the early hours of 26 March in 1971.

The month also made the nation proud for the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu, which has been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as part of the world's documentary heritage.

Five decades ago, the nation engaged in the war of independence in this month of March under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and earned a sovereign Bangladesh on 16 December, 1971 after fighting against the Pakistani occupation forces for around nine months.

March is depicted in the country's history as a month of grief as well as inspiration and dedication for the freedom of the country and the people.

The struggle for independence escalated from the beginning of March in 1971 when the then Pakistani dictator postponed the scheduled 3 March session of the National Assembly as part of their conspiracy against the peaceful and legitimate movement of Bangalee.

Amid deteriorating political situation and increasing demand for freedom of the country from Pakistan's misrule, the first version of Bangladesh's national flag was hoisted on Dhaka University campus premises for the first time on 2 March by the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU).

The movement against the conspiracy of Pakistani rulers took a dramatic turn on March 7, which eventually became a red-letter day in the history of the long arduous freedom struggle of Bangalee.

 On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu - the architect of independent Bangladesh - delivered his epoch-making speech of independence at the Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

 "We had spilled blood...we are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be freed, Insha Allah," Bangabandhu in unequivocal terms said in his 18-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people.

He went on saying "The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence".

Bangabandhu also made a fervent call to the roaring people from all walks of life to take preparations for armed struggle against the tyranny, exploitation, subjugation and deprivation by Pakistani military junta with whatever they possessed and transforming every house into a fortress.

Bangabandhu's tantalising speech literally had a mesmerising and sparkling effect on the entire population of this soil and they became united under his capable and farsighted leadership to bravely fight for liberating the motherland from the clutches of the Pakistani forces.

When the people from all walks of life became united for establishing their democratic rights, Pakistani occupation forces carried out the defamed 'Operation Searchlight' on sleeping Bangalee on the night of March 25.

As soon as the Pakistani occupation forces started genocide Bangabandhu declared independence of the motherland instructing the people to put up strong resistance and fight against them till the liberation is achieved.

At the instruction of Bangabandhu, the brave nation had fought successfully the nine-month war and liberated Bangladesh on December 16 in 1971.

Top News

march / Independence / Liberation War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

6h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

50m | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

3h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

17h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod