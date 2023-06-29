Monsoon active over Bangladesh, strong over North Bay

TSC area of Dhaka University in the afternoon. Photo: TBS

The well-marked low over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining area weakened into a low-pressure area over the same area.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, the center of the low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh, said a met office release.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.