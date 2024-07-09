Mongla port saw 28.5% growth in profits; rise in export, import in FY24

Mongla Port, the country's second largest gateway in overseas trade, saw a 28.55% growth in net profits as well as a rise in export and import in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

In a press release yesterday, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Shaheen Rahman said, "A total of 846 foreign commercial ships arrived through the port in FY24. Imports of reconditioned cars were 15,340 units. During this time, cargo handling also increased. Net profit at the port increased by 28.55% as all indicators remained positive."

Noting the achievements of the Mongla Port, the press release said, in revenue earnings for FY23, the port collected Tk302 crore.

On the other hand, a total revenue of Tk319 crore was collected in FY24, which is a 28.55% increase compared to the previous financial year.

A total of 827 ships arrived in FY23. Whereas, 846 ships arrived in FY24, that is a total increase of 19 ships this year compared to the last.

The total number of cars imported in the 2022-2023 fiscal year was 13,576, while in 2023-2024 fiscal year 15,340 cars were imported. In the last 10 years, the number of cars imported through this port is 1.7 crore.

Besides, 99.05 lakh metric tonnes of cargo was handled in FY23. On the other hand, 108.68 lakh metric tonnes of cargo was handled in FY24.