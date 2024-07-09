Mongla port saw 28.5% growth in profits; rise in export, import in FY24

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 02:20 am

Related News

Mongla port saw 28.5% growth in profits; rise in export, import in FY24

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 02:15 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 02:20 am
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Mongla Port, the country's second largest gateway in overseas trade, saw a 28.55% growth in net profits as well as a rise in export and import in the fiscal year 2023-2024.

In a press release yesterday, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Shaheen Rahman said, "A total of 846 foreign commercial ships arrived through the port in FY24. Imports of reconditioned cars were 15,340 units. During this time, cargo handling also increased. Net profit at the port increased by 28.55% as all indicators remained positive."

Noting the achievements of the Mongla Port, the press release said, in revenue earnings for FY23, the port collected Tk302 crore. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the other hand, a total revenue of Tk319 crore was collected in FY24, which is a 28.55% increase compared to the previous financial year.

A total of 827 ships arrived in FY23. Whereas, 846 ships arrived in FY24, that is a total increase of 19 ships this year compared to the last. 

The total number of cars imported in the 2022-2023 fiscal year was 13,576, while in 2023-2024 fiscal year 15,340 cars were imported. In the last 10 years, the number of cars imported through this port is 1.7 crore.

Besides, 99.05 lakh metric tonnes of cargo was handled in FY23. On the other hand, 108.68 lakh metric tonnes of cargo was handled in FY24.

Mongla port / FY24 / export-import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

9h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

18h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

18h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

5h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

4h | Videos
Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

7h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

9h | Videos