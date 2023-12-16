Momtaz show caused for breaching polls code thru public campaigning

Momtaz Begum, popular folk singer and the Awami League candidate for the Manikganj-2 seat, has been served a show cause notice by the Election Commission for breaching the election code of conduct by campaigning publicly.

The election inquiry committee asked her to appear in person at the office of the committee or give a written explanation through a representative on Monday.

According to the notice signed by Manikganj-2 constituency Election Inquiry Committee Chairman and Joint District and Sessions Judge Rezmin Sultana, Momtaz campaigned for AL through public gatherings three weeks before the election, which is considered as a pre-election irregularity.

She violated the Section-12 of the Election Code of Conduct, 2008 and has to provide an explanation in this regard, the notice added.

According to the polls schedule announced by the commission in mid-November, candidates can start campaigning from 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8:00am on 5 January 2024.

The 12th national election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.