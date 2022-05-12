Momen seeks S Korean assistance for ease of doing business

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen sought South Korean assistance in ease of doing business and rapid project implementation in Bangladesh as the country lags behind in these indicators.

At a Seminar on "50 Years of Korea-Bangladesh Relationship: Presentation of the Dhaka University Study" on Thursday (12 May) at foreign service academy, he said that Korea's position in faster project implementation is quite good and also in ease of doing business atmosphere.

"However, project implementation is a lengthy process in Bangladesh, even if it takes 10 years to implement a project. Besides, we only develop 8 ranks in ease of doing business indicator," he said as the chief guest at the event organised by "East Asia Study Centre" of Dhaka University and South Korean embassy in Dhaka.

"Republic of Korea remains a major development partner of Bangladesh. We note with appreciation that Bangladesh is one of the largest recipients of the South Korean soft loan as a priority partner country for ODA, and hope to remain a priority partner country even beyond our formal graduation to a developing country in 2026, said FM. We hope that the South Korean government would continue to extend preferential market access to our products even after 2026 so that bilateral trade may continue to grow with favourable balance of trade between our two friendly countries," he added.

South Korea is one of the major trading partners of Bangladesh. The volume of our bilateral trade witnessed a record high in 2021 crossing $1.5 billion after almost 10 years of stagnation.

The Republic of Korea is the fifth-largest FDI source country for Bangladesh with an accumulated FDI stock of over US$ 1.3 billion.