Momen seeks cooperation of media for swift implementation of dev projects

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 07:07 pm

A file photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB

Minister Foreign AK Abdul Momen on Saturday sought cooperation of the media for swift implementation of development projects in the country.

"If the implementation of a project is delayed, its cost also increases. If the media and local leadership are active, projects can be implemented within the stipulated time," he said while inaugurating the 2nd phase construction work of the Sylhet-Tamabil highway upgradation project at Surma Gate in Sylhet's Khadimpur, reads a press release.

The highway is being upgraded to four lanes including separate slow moving vehicular traffic lanes (SMVT) on each side.

The minister said the under-construction highway will expand road connectivity between Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China. 

He also expressed hope that it will bring new domestic and foreign investment along with commercial expansion in the country.

According to the release, the 56.16 km long Sylhet-Tamabil highway is being constructed at a cost of Tk4,000 crore to develop a safe and sustainable communication system in the Sylhet-Tamabil region. 

The project, being implemented with the financial support of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, will play an important role in improving the quality of life and socio-economic conditions of the people in the area by increasing employment opportunities.

Under this project, five bridges, 22 culverts, 11 footover bridges, seven bus stands, six U-loops and a toll plaza will also be constructed. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025.

Later on the day, the foreign minister also laid the foundation stone for 12 development projects at Sylhet Sadar upazila. Roads, school buildings, bridges and mosques will be constructed and developed under these projects with a cost of around Tk21 crore.

