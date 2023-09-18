Momen emphasises strengthening trade, investment ties with African nations

Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen highlighted the imperative of tapping into unexplored trade opportunities between Bangladesh and African countries during an interaction session held on Thursday at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum Bangladesh 2023 event in the capital's Hotel Intercontinental.

In his address, Momen underscored the critical need to establish robust trade and investment relations with African countries, particularly in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, energy, blue economy and information and communication technology (ICT), said a press release.

The session also shed light on Bangladesh's visionary 'Look Africa' policy, which represents a strategic commitment to bolster relations with African nations. This outlines various areas of cooperation, including trade and the economy, education, IT and ICT, air and maritime connectivity, healthcare, contract farming, people-to-people contact and visa waivers for diplomatic and official passport holders. This multifaceted approach demonstrates Bangladesh's dedication to fostering deeper connections with the African continent.

Momen also stated that Bangladesh is one of the world's fastest-growing economies. The country's focus on enhancing engagement with African nations aligns with its ambitious economic and social development trajectory, aimed at achieving Vision 2041 and creating a Smart Bangladesh, he added.

He highlighted that new African markets have opened doors for Bangladeshi enterprises, leading to diversification in export destinations. Despite challenges, the potential for economic cooperation between Bangladesh and African nations remains promising.

The minister stated that Bangladesh will welcome any election observers from African countries in our upcoming National Parliament Election scheduled to be held in early January 2024.

Ministers from several African countries, high level government delegates and business entities attended this event.