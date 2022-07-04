Momen for early PTA signing with Indonesia

Bangladesh

BSS
04 July, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:36 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today put emphasis on concluding the Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement with Indonesia which is under negotiations.
 
He stressed on further expanding and accelerating the scope of trade and investment tapping into the unexplored potentials by the business communities of the two countries.
 
The foreign minister made the remarks while newly appointed Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo called on him at foreign ministry here, a press release said here.
 
During the meeting, Dr Momen specifically emphasized on having a better balance of bilateral trade by allowing more Bangladeshi products, including RMG, pharmaceuticals, leather goods into the Indonesian market.
 
He suggested more frequent interactions among the business communities of the two countries.
 
Foreign Minister Dr. Momen urged Indonesia and the ASEAN for playing a more proactive role to facilitate an early repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people currently sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.
 
He reiterated that the problem was created by Myanmar and it has to be solved by Myanmar as well, and the only possible solution in this regard is the repatriation of the displaced people to their homeland, the Rakhine State of Myanmar.
 
Dr Momen also sought Indonesia's support in favour of Bangladesh's candidacy as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.
 
Echoing the views of the Foreign Minister, the Indonesian Ambassador also emphasized on further strengthening economic relations between the two countries through various means including exchange of trade delegations, participating in trade expo.
 
Dr Momen recalled with gratitude the support of Indonesia for early recognition of independent Bangladesh in 1972.
 
He expressed happiness on the celebration of Golden Jubilee of Diplomatic ties with due festivity both in Bangladesh and Indonesia.
 

