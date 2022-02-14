Momen congratulates UAE for 50 years of their nationhood

Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen has congratulated the UAE leadership and people on their 50th anniversary of their nationhood while appreciating the spectacular achievements during the last five decades.

He made the statement during a bilateral meeting with the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai on Sunday.

The two foreign ministers agreed to organise some special events to mark the twin golden jubilee of nationhood of Bangladesh and UAE, reads a press release.

During the meeting, both the foreign ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries especially in view of the expected visit of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UAE in March 2022 at the invitation of the prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai, reads the statement.

Both the foreign ministers recalled the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and underlined the need to work together in all areas of cooperation to the mutual benefits of the two peoples.

Among the issues, they highlighted mutual commitment to deeper political engagement, cooperation in trade, commerce, investment and economic areas, enhanced air and maritime connectivity especially establishing direct shipping links between the two countries' sea ports and introducing direct cargo flights to maintain seamless and uninterrupted supply chains.

Both the foreign ministers also agreed to explore new contours of collaboration in the field of agriculture and food security, culture, cooperation in the field of science, innovation and technology with focus on ICT, IoT and digitalization in order to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, adds the release.

Dr Momen briefed the UAE foreign minister of the situation arising out of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals currently sheltered in Bangladesh and sought continued cooperation and support of the UAE for an early resolution of the crisis.

Dr Momen extended a cordial invitation to the UAE foreign minister to visit Bangladesh at his convenience which was graciously accepted by Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It may be noted that the Foreign Minister Dr Momen led a 7-member delegation to the UAE on a bilateral visit from 10-13 February 2022. During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Dr Momen also met Director General, IRENA and attended several programs as chief guests including Bangladesh Business Council meeting in Dubai and seminar organised at Dubai EXPO 2020 by Bangladesh Tourism Board, seminar at Emirates Centre for strategic Studies and Research, in Abu Dhabi.

He also inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at Bangladesh Consulate, Dubai and visited a Skill Development Centre for Bangladeshi workers in Dubai.