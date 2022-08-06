Momen calls on Cambodian Senior Minister Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen paid a courtesy call on Senior Minister and In-charge of Special Mission (Islamic Affairs) of Cambodia, Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan, in Phnom Penh on Friday (5 August).

During the meeting on his three-day visit to Cambodia to attend the 29th Asean Regional Forum (ARF), Momen apprised the Cambodian minister about Bangladesh's long established tradition of liberal, moderate and tolerant religious way of life that conditioned an environment of non-communal peaceful coexistence by the followers of different faiths.

He also stated that religious harmony is the motto of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Momen said that Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a devoted Muslim and he established many Muslim institutions.

He underscored that Bangladesh is a Muslim majority country where 90% of the people are Muslims and secularism is a state principle firmly enshrined in the constitution of the country.

Dr Momen highlighted that Bangladesh maintains a policy of 'zero tolerance' towards all forms of terrorism.

He stressed that followers of the Buddhist religion are happy in our country.

In response, Cambodian Senior Minister Hassan informed that 93% of Cambodian people are Buddhists, 5% are Muslims and 2% are the believers of other religions.

He further added that they have Muslim members of the Parliament.

During the meeting, Hassan sought the support of Bangladesh in becoming a member of OIC.

He also sought support from Bangladesh for agricultural machineries for their mills.

The two Ministers also discussed the issues of Rohingya repatriation, trade & investment, agriculture, aquaculture & fisheries, youth & cultural exchange programs etc.

Dr Momen requested Cambodia's support in expediting Bangladesh's bid for Asean Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP).

He also invited the Cambodian Senior Minister to visit Bangladesh at a date of mutual convenience and the latter readily accepted the invitation.