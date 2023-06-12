Momen attends G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi

Bangladesh

BSS
12 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:37 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Monday attended 'G20 Development Minister's Meeting (G20 DMM)' at Varanasi in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Foreign ministers, ministers and delegates from a number of G20 countries as well as guest countries attended the meeting, which primarily focused on multilateralism, progress of implementation of SDGs and Green Development.

Dr Momen intervened at various sessions of the G20 DMM where he emphasised on upholding the true spirit of multilateralism for greater interest of the Global Community.

He stressed on the challenges faced by the Countries of Global South and called for support from developed countries on means of implementation, financing and capacity building.

Momen highlighted various steps and achievements made by Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementation of SDGs, Green Development and adopting various initiatives to facilitate the 'Lifestyle for Environment' Mission.

Foreign minister of Bangladesh met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 DMM.

Both Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction on the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

They discussed issues of bilateral interests and the various important events which are expected to take place in the coming days.

Dr Momen appreciated India for successfully steering the G20 meetings and their leadership role in addressing the global challenges under India's G20 presidency.

Both foreign ministers expressed satisfaction on various achievements which have been taken in the recent time.

Dr Momen also met Dr Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, minister at the Prime Minister's Office, Singapore, and Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of USAID.

During his meeting with the Singaporean minister, Dr Momen emphasised on expanding the areas of cooperation with Singapore and employing more people from Bangladesh.

He, during his meeting with deputy administration of USAID, stressed on robust partnership between Bangladesh and USAID that has spanned for more than five decades.

During both the meeting, foreign minister sought support for early and sustainable repatriation of all the displaced Rohingyas to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

