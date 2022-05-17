Mohd Abu Sayed honoured with The Order of the Rising Sun 

The conferment ceremony of "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays" on Mohd Abu Sayed, former Country Manager of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Bangladesh, was held at the official residence of Japan's Ambassador to Dhaka ITO Naoki.

The Government of Japan conferred the honour on him in recognition of his long standing contribution to taking care of Japanese graves at the war cemeteries in Cumilla and Chattogram, reads a press release.

Mohd Abu Sayed had served for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission of Cumilla and Chattogram in Bangladesh for 33 years since 1987.

Respecting the spirit of the Geneva Conventions, he worked in good faith to keep the war cemeteries clean and tranquil, without any distinction between casualties of the Commonwealth of Nations and Japan.

At the ceremony, Ambassador ITO expressed his sincere gratitude to Mohd Abu Sayed for his devoted service for the resting place for the fallen including Japanese.

Earlier this event, Ambassador ITO visited Mainamati World War Cemetery in Cumilla and paid tribute to all those who perished during the war with his feelings of profound condolences.

Sayed said in his speech, "This is a very happy hour for me and I would like to thank Japan's Ambassador ITO Naoki and the Government of Japan. I'm pleased with this award. I would like to pay many thanks for selecting me for receiving this prestigious award."

He also mentioned that "During my 33 years of service, I tried to work there sincerely and heart and soul. I followed the Geneva Conventions. I looked after all the graves equally and kept them clean and tidy." "Today, I'm receiving this honor not for only me but for all the members I have worked with in this period of 33 years."

On 29 April 2021, the Government of Japan decided to confer the decoration on Mohd. Abu Sayed.

He received the decoration from the Government of Japan as the 12th Bangladeshi National.

He also received the Ambassador's Commendations in November 2015.