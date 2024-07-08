Mohammed Iqbal Hossain elected President of ISACA Dhaka chapter

Mohammed Iqbal Hossain has been elected as the president of the ISACA Dhaka Chapter, with Md Abul Kalam Azad re-elected as the secretary for the term 2024-2025.

The election took place on Saturday (6 July) from 4pm to 6:30pm, with over 150 members casting their votes.

Other elected officials include:

Vice President - S M Mizanur Rahman, Treasurer - Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Jt. Secretary - Md, Shazzad Hossain, Director Communication - Mazharul Haque, Director Membership - G M Faruk Ahmed, Director CISA - Md. Jahangir Alam, Director CISM - Rashedul Islam, Director IT Governance - Dr. Nurullah Shahin, Director Marketing - Mohammad Morshed Alam, Director Academic Relations - Hasan Al Monsur, Director at Large - Mahbub Ul Alam.

ISACA, a globally recognised leader in information systems (IS) and information technology (IT) for over 50 years, is dedicated to advancing digital trust by empowering IS/IT professionals to enhance their skills in audit, cybersecurity, emerging technology, and more. With a presence in 188 countries and 225 chapters worldwide, ISACA is renowned for its guidance, credentials, education, training, and community.

Established in 2009, the ISACA Dhaka Chapter consists of approximately 300 members from various sectors. Its mission is to support local information systems auditors and IS professionals in developing their auditing, cybersecurity, and governance skills through seminars, workshops, and regular meetings while promoting the IS audit, control, and security profession within society.

"We are committed to advancing the skills of IS/IT professionals in Bangladesh and contributing to the global digital trust ecosystem," said the newly elected president, Mohammed Iqbal Hossain.

The chapter's activities include organising educational events and providing a platform for networking and professional development, thereby fostering a community of skilled professionals dedicated to the highest standards of IS audit and cybersecurity practices