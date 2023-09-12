MoFA official Akanda asked to return leaving current posting in Delhi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked Md Abdul Wadud Akanda, counsellor (political) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, to return to Dhaka immediately leaving his current responsibility.

The MoFA has already issued a directive in this regard.

A court in Madaripur recently sent him to jail and later he secured bail after his wife filed a case accusing him of demanding dowry, hiding his alleged first marriage and torture.

Madaripur Chief Judicial Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after accused Md Abdul Wadud Akanda, 37, counsellor (political) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi appeared before the court to answer the accusations following a summons.

The court denied him bail and sent him to jail after a long hearing on the accusations, said Madaripur Bar Association secretary Advocate Golam Kibria.

According to the plaintiff Zareen Rafa Nilanti, 26, the couple got married on April 17, 2019, and they have a daughter. But she later came to know that her husband suppressed the fact about an earlier marriage to another woman.

On October 7, 2022, sitting at the house of one of plaintiff's relatives, the accused demanded Tk 40 lakh and a 5 katha plot in dowry from Zareen, according to the case.