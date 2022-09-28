Modi greets Hasina on her birthday

Bangladesh

UNB
28 September, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:45 pm

Related News

Modi greets Hasina on her birthday

UNB
28 September, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:45 pm
Modi greets Hasina on her birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her 76th birthday Wednesday.

"Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of your birthday," Modi wrote.

The Indian prime minister also sent a flower bouquet for his Bangladesh counterpart.

Hasina was greeted through India's Mission in Washington DC Modi, an official told UNB.

The Bangladesh prime minister's birthday was celebrated today. Hasina, the eldest among the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

The prime minister, also the president of the ruling Awami League, is now in the USA.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

15h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

16h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

11h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

15h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

6h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

6h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

7h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b