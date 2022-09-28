Modi greets Hasina on her birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her 76th birthday Wednesday.

"Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of your birthday," Modi wrote.

The Indian prime minister also sent a flower bouquet for his Bangladesh counterpart.

Hasina was greeted through India's Mission in Washington DC Modi, an official told UNB.

The Bangladesh prime minister's birthday was celebrated today. Hasina, the eldest among the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on September 28 in 1947.

The prime minister, also the president of the ruling Awami League, is now in the USA.