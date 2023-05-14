With Mocha bearing down, WFP notes Rohingyas' vulnerability

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 09:05 am

Related News

With Mocha bearing down, WFP notes Rohingyas' vulnerability

UNB
14 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 The World Food Programme (WFP) has said the Rohingya refugees are extremely vulnerable to climate shocks, given how disaster-prone the area is and the poor living conditions in the camps.

"We ask the donor community to continue supporting them -in getting through this cyclone and also many other challenges they face, including reduced food assistance due to shrinking donor funding," said Simone Parchment, WFP Bangladesh deputy country director on Saturday (13 May).

Unimpeded humanitarian access to support communities in need will be critical in responding to any immediate impacts of the cyclone and for the longer-term recovery process.

The WFP is closely monitoring Cyclone Mocha, which is expected to make landfall this Sunday in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Working with partners, WFP said they are gearing up for a large-scale emergency response, putting in place contingency plans, and prepositioning food and relief supplies, vehicles, and emergency equipment.

In Myanmar, WFP has pre-positioned enough food to cover the needs of more than 400,000 people in Rakhine State and neighbouring areas for one month.

In Bangladesh, WFP-fortified biscuits and 230mt of food stock are ready to be dispatched if needed in and around the camps for the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

"We are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best. Cyclone Mocha is heading to areas burdened by conflict, poverty, and weak community resilience. Many of the people most likely to be affected are already reliant on regular humanitarian assistance from WFP. They simply cannot afford another disaster," said Sheela Matthew, WFP Myanmar deputy country director.

Anticipating interruptions to transport and telecommunications services, WFP teams are also putting in place systems to serve the broader humanitarian community with their preparations and potential response to the cyclone.

Cyclone Mocha / World Food Programme (WFP) / Humanitarian Aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

18h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

20h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

14h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

15h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

13h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh