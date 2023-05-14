With Mocha bearing down, WFP notes Rohingyas' vulnerability

The World Food Programme (WFP) has said the Rohingya refugees are extremely vulnerable to climate shocks, given how disaster-prone the area is and the poor living conditions in the camps.

"We ask the donor community to continue supporting them -in getting through this cyclone and also many other challenges they face, including reduced food assistance due to shrinking donor funding," said Simone Parchment, WFP Bangladesh deputy country director on Saturday (13 May).

Unimpeded humanitarian access to support communities in need will be critical in responding to any immediate impacts of the cyclone and for the longer-term recovery process.

The WFP is closely monitoring Cyclone Mocha, which is expected to make landfall this Sunday in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Working with partners, WFP said they are gearing up for a large-scale emergency response, putting in place contingency plans, and prepositioning food and relief supplies, vehicles, and emergency equipment.

In Myanmar, WFP has pre-positioned enough food to cover the needs of more than 400,000 people in Rakhine State and neighbouring areas for one month.

In Bangladesh, WFP-fortified biscuits and 230mt of food stock are ready to be dispatched if needed in and around the camps for the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

"We are preparing for the worst while hoping for the best. Cyclone Mocha is heading to areas burdened by conflict, poverty, and weak community resilience. Many of the people most likely to be affected are already reliant on regular humanitarian assistance from WFP. They simply cannot afford another disaster," said Sheela Matthew, WFP Myanmar deputy country director.

Anticipating interruptions to transport and telecommunications services, WFP teams are also putting in place systems to serve the broader humanitarian community with their preparations and potential response to the cyclone.