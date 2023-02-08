Mobile phone tapping without specific complaints unethical: GM Quader

UNB
08 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:26 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in parliament GM Quader on Wednesday criticised the government for mobile phone tapping targeting specific individuals.

"Mobile phone tapping targeting particular individuals without specific complaints is unethical and illegal. It is a violation of the country's Constitution," he said while participating in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in parliament.

With reference to the news published in local and foreign media, GM Quader said that it was learnt from different sources that an intelligence technology is being used in the country extensively.

"We have learned it from various sources. Smartphones of journalists, human rights activists, politicians, lawyers are being tapped. And the spyware Pegasus developed by the Israeli company NSO Group is being used in this regard."

"They are used for those involved in terrorist activities and anti-state activities. Our point here is that different messenger apps including messenger and WhatsApp accounts of political figures especially those who are involved in anti-government politics are being recorded without permission."

He raised question – what can be the logic and purpose of these actions?

"It can be their logic that the government considers their criticism treasonous. Therefore, have the government and the state merged?"

He said that another purpose (of tapping) could be that the government wants to harass all political opponents.

"Such harassment of political opponents, surveillance and harassment of opposition are obstruction to free expression. The right to speak and express is the birthright of everyone," he said.

