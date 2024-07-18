Mobile internet services disconnected to control situation: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 01:45 pm

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks as the chief guest after inaugurating a job fair at the NGO Affairs Bureau in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Saturday (10 February). Photo: UNB
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said the government has shut down mobile internet services across the country to control the ongoing violent situation resulting from clashes between quota protesters, police and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members.

Palak said this at the inauguration of 20 e-learning courses under a project of the ICT Division in the capital today(18 July).

Mobile data service disruptions reported in Dhaka, other regions

Asked about the internet disruption that has been prevailing since this morning (18 July), Palak said, "A vested quarter is trying to destabilise the law and order situation by spreading rumours on social media. That is why we have disconnected the internet services without any prior declaration."

"Internet services will be brought back to normal when the situation improves," he added.

Informing the media about the communication between the government and social media companies, Palak criticised the privacy policies of these sites, saying, "We won't spare the social media companies if lives are lost due to their questionable rules and regulations. They will have to set up data centres in Bangladesh if they want to run their business here."

Junaid Ahmed Palak / Internet / Quota reform

Comments

