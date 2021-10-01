Mobile courts to ensure ad-free foreign TV channels: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
01 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 01:47 pm

Related News

Mobile courts to ensure ad-free foreign TV channels: Hasan Mahmud

In countries like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, "the cable operators can't broadcast foreign TV channels without clean feed", the Minister said.

UNB
01 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 01:47 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Starting Friday, mobile courts will carry out drives to ensure cable operators broadcast advertisement-free foreign TV channels in Bangladesh.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud made the announcement on Thursday.

"We will conduct mobile courts from October 1 across the country. If the serial determined for television on cable lines at the tripartite meeting of the Ministry, the Television Owners' Association and cable operators is not maintained and advertisements are shown, legal action will be taken against the distributors, operators who have the downlink approval of those channels," he told reporters.

In countries like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, "the cable operators can't broadcast foreign TV channels without clean feed", the Minister said.

"The operators were already informed in August about the drive. The excuse of foreign channels not sending clean feeds will no longer be tolerated," he added.

Top News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud / mobile court / ad-free foreign TV channels / Indian TV Channels

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel