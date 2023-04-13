Mobile court to stop overcrowding in ferries, launches during Eid

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Department of Shipping will operate mobile courts to stop the overcrowding in ferries and launches during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers are requested to contact BIWTA hotline number 16113 for any emergency and service-related issues, said a press release.

BIWTA and the Department of Shipping will coordinate the mobile court operation, as per the decision made at a meeting at the Ministry of Shipping yesterday.

As per the press release, in light of the decision of the meeting on 30 March, the crossing of trucks and covered vans by ferries will be closed from April 19 to 25, except for trucks carrying essential and perishable goods.

All types of sand-carrying bulkhead movement will be stopped at night and the relevant authorities will take appropriate measures to stop these from 17 to 27 April.

Transportation of goods and motorcycles in all passenger boats at Sadarghat must be stopped for five days before Eid and for five days after Eid.

Adequate safety equipment shall be provided on the launch and kept within the reach of passengers.

Besides, every launch should have wide stairs and strong railings on both sides of the stairs.

BIWTA, the Department of Shipping and BIWTC will implement the above decisions, the press release reads.

Officers of BIWTA, BIWTC and the Department of Shipping working in the launch and ferry terminal area will work in coordination with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, naval police and coast guard concerned.

The shipping ministry has formed eight vigilance teams to ensure a smooth and safe Eid journey.