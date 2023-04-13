Mobile court to stop overcrowding in ferries, launches during Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Mobile court to stop overcrowding in ferries, launches during Eid

Passengers travelling by water are requested to contact BIWTA hotline number 16113 for any emergency and service-related matters.

TBS Report 
13 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:21 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Department of Shipping will operate mobile courts to stop the overcrowding in ferries and launches during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers are requested to contact BIWTA hotline number 16113 for any emergency and service-related issues, said a press release.

BIWTA and the Department of Shipping will coordinate the mobile court operation, as per the decision made at a meeting at the Ministry of Shipping yesterday.

As per the press release, in light of the decision of the meeting on 30 March, the crossing of trucks and covered vans by ferries will be closed from April 19 to 25, except for trucks carrying essential and perishable goods.

All types of sand-carrying bulkhead movement will be stopped at night and the relevant authorities will take appropriate measures to stop these from 17 to 27 April.

Transportation of goods and motorcycles in all passenger boats at Sadarghat must be stopped for five days before Eid and for five days after Eid.

Adequate safety equipment shall be provided on the launch and kept within the reach of passengers.

Besides, every launch should have wide stairs and strong railings on both sides of the stairs.

BIWTA, the Department of Shipping and BIWTC will implement the above decisions, the press release reads.

Officers of BIWTA, BIWTC and the Department of Shipping working in the launch and ferry terminal area will work in coordination with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, naval police and coast guard concerned.

The shipping ministry has formed eight vigilance teams to ensure a smooth and safe Eid journey.

Top News

mobile court / Eid vacation / Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

12h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

12h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

4h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

5h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

2h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner