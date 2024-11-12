Mobile court evicts 70 illegal establishments in Mongla Port

A mobile court evicted 70 illegal establishments in the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) area during its day-long drive yesterday (12 November).

The MPA led by its Executive Magistrate Sanjit Kumar conducted the drive in the morning and evicted 70 illegal establishments built on two acres of land from both sides of the marine drive road of the old Port area, said Md Makruzzaman, deputy director of Board and Public Relation Division of MPA.

Director (Administration) of MPA Md Nuruzzaman, Deputy Director of Board and Public Relations Md Makruzzaman, officers of Estate Department of the MPA, were present during the drive.

The mobile court will continue its drives to evict 1,100 more illegal establishments and recover more eight acres of lands from the grabbers, Makruzzaman said, adding that drives will continue until the total MPA lands is recovered from the grabbers.

Earlier, MPA prepared a list of illegal establishments in order to recover its lands from the grabbers.

The drive will continue, he added.