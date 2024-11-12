Mobile court evicts 70 illegal establishments in Mongla Port

Bangladesh

BSS
12 November, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 03:25 pm

Related News

Mobile court evicts 70 illegal establishments in Mongla Port

BSS
12 November, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Illegal structures demolished in Mongla Port area on 11 November 2024. Photo: BSS
Illegal structures demolished in Mongla Port area on 11 November 2024. Photo: BSS

A mobile court evicted 70 illegal establishments in the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) area during its day-long drive yesterday (12 November).

The MPA led by its Executive Magistrate Sanjit Kumar conducted the drive in the morning and evicted 70 illegal establishments built on two acres of land from both sides of the marine drive road of the old Port area, said Md Makruzzaman, deputy director of Board and Public Relation Division of MPA.

Director (Administration) of MPA Md Nuruzzaman, Deputy Director of Board and Public Relations Md Makruzzaman, officers of Estate Department of the MPA, were present during the drive.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The mobile court will continue its drives to evict 1,100 more illegal establishments and recover more eight acres of lands from the grabbers, Makruzzaman said, adding that drives will continue until the total MPA lands is recovered from the grabbers.

Earlier, MPA prepared a list of illegal establishments in order to recover its lands from the grabbers.

The drive will continue, he added.

Top News

Land grabbing / Mongla port / Illegal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

23h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

1h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

1h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

2h | Videos
SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

2h | Videos