MJF expresses concern over violence, casualties during ongoing protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 07:19 pm

Related News

MJF expresses concern over violence, casualties during ongoing protests

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 07:19 pm
MJF expresses concern over violence, casualties during ongoing protests

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over the widespread violence and casualties that took place during the ongoing "anti-discrimination student protests" in Bangladesh through a statement released on Wednesday (31 July), according to a MJF press release.

The release further said, according to a report published in a national daily on 29 July, the ongoing protests have resulted in 210 reported deaths so far, with detailed information available on 150 of these cases.

Among the deceased, 113 were children, adolescents, and young adults, including 19 who were between the ages of 4 and 17, it added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, urging for the protection of everyone from violence, said, "Such killings during the protests, especially of children, are completely unexpected and barbaric. We are deeply concerned about the loss of so many young lives. We want a safe environment for all children.

"On behalf of our organisation, we appeal to everyone to ensure that the safety of children is not compromised anywhere, whether at home or outside, and that they can live in an environment free of fear. We urge that children be kept away from all kinds of political programmes."

Shaheen also strongly urged the government to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into each incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice, the press release said.

 

 

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) / Quota protest violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

9h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

10h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

22h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which way is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?

Which way is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?

2h | Videos
Hezbollah's top commander is claimed to have been killed in an Israeli attack

Hezbollah's top commander is claimed to have been killed in an Israeli attack

2h | Videos
Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

3h | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

4h | Videos