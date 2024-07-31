MJF expresses concern over violence, casualties during ongoing protests

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over the widespread violence and casualties that took place during the ongoing "anti-discrimination student protests" in Bangladesh through a statement released on Wednesday (31 July), according to a MJF press release.

The release further said, according to a report published in a national daily on 29 July, the ongoing protests have resulted in 210 reported deaths so far, with detailed information available on 150 of these cases.

Among the deceased, 113 were children, adolescents, and young adults, including 19 who were between the ages of 4 and 17, it added.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, urging for the protection of everyone from violence, said, "Such killings during the protests, especially of children, are completely unexpected and barbaric. We are deeply concerned about the loss of so many young lives. We want a safe environment for all children.

"On behalf of our organisation, we appeal to everyone to ensure that the safety of children is not compromised anywhere, whether at home or outside, and that they can live in an environment free of fear. We urge that children be kept away from all kinds of political programmes."

Shaheen also strongly urged the government to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into each incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice, the press release said.