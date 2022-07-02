MIST hosts nationwide competition on technology and memory

The Department of Biomedical Engineering of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) hosted a nationwide competition on technology and memory titled "Anuronon 2022" held at MIST Complex at Mirpur Cantonment.

More than 300 contestants from 15 universities of Bangladesh including MIST participated in the competition in the categories of memory competition, design challenge, project competition and poster presentation.

As the chief guest, Maj Gen Md Wahid-Uz-Zaman distributed crests and prize money to the winners at the prize giving and closing ceremony on Saturday, said an ISPR press release.

The top five participants in each category were awarded in competitions held at various stages throughout the day.

This is the country's first such competition to recognise the importance of biomedical engineering in the development and application of technology suitable to accomplish Vision 2041 Bangladesh and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Colonel Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, head of Department of Biomedical Engineering, MIST, and heads of the other departments were present on the occasion.