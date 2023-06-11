Bodies of 2 missing students recovered from Padma

Bangladesh

Bodies of 2 missing students recovered from Padma

BSS
11 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 04:36 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bodies of two missing college students were recovered from the River Padma on Sunday (11 June).

A divers' team of Fire Service and Civil Defense (FSCD) recovered the bodies from Shrirampur area of Rajshahi this noon.

Wahidul Islam, deputy director of FSCD, said the deceased students were identified as Golam Sarwar Sayem, 17, son of Saidur Rahman, and Rifat Khandaker, 18, son of late Khaza Moin Uddin, residents of the city's Meherchandi area.

They were the HSC first year students of Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College (RCPSC).

He said four RCPSC students went to the river for bathing around 11am Saturday. At one stage, they went into deep water and Sarwar and Rifat drowned as they did not know how to swim.

Being informed by local people, the FSCD divers conducted drives to rescue the students but could not be successful till today, said the official.

