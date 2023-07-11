Missing Habiganj man found in India, repatriated after 7 years

India and Bangladesh security personnel during the repatriation process at the Indo-Bangladesh international border on Saturday. Photo: Eastmojo

Sampad Ranjan Roy, a man missing from Habiganj for the last seven years, was repatriated via the India-Bangladesh international border at Sutarkandi in southern Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday (8 July), reports media.

The 55-year-old man was found in India's Tripura a few months ago by dint of Facebook pictures and videos by his family members, according to Ajoy Kumar Roy, Sampad's cousin.

Sampad was a professor at a college and reportedly had some mental illness.

Ajoy contacted an organisation called Robin Hood Army who helped him locate Sampad.

"The members of the organisation thereafter went to Tripura in April and found Sampad at Sanicherra in North Tripura district. Sampad was later brought to Karimganj and his treatment was done at my house," Ajoy said.

Security officials took Sampad to Sutarkandi at the Indo-Bangladesh international border on Saturday where he was handed over to Bangladesh security personnel on the completion of the necessary legal formalities.

It was not clear whether Sampad had gone to India legally or illegally.