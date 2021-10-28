Missing DU student found dead at Dhaka hotel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 11:59 am

Related News

Missing DU student found dead at Dhaka hotel

Police suspect suicide, investigation underway  

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 11:59 am
Adnan Sakib Rabbi. Photo: Collected
Adnan Sakib Rabbi. Photo: Collected

Police have recovered the body of a missing Dhaka University (DU) student from a residential hotel in the capital's Segunbagicha area on Thursday.

The deceased, Adnan Sakib Rabbi, 25, was a student of the university's international relations department (session 2014-15) and a resident of Shaheed Sgt Zahurul Haque Hall.

According to police sources, the victim's wife, Nusrat Afrin, filed a general diary (GD) with Shahbag police station after his husband went missing recently.

Following which, police tracked his phone number to Karnaphuli Hotel in Segunbagicha.

Rabbi had a room booked there, they added.

His body was later found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Inspector Md Zulfiqar said, "Body of the deceased has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

"The victim may have committed suicide. More can be said after further investigation," he added.

Top News

Suicide / DU student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

16h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

17h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

17h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era