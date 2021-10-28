Missing DU student found dead at Dhaka hotel

Police have recovered the body of a missing Dhaka University (DU) student from a residential hotel in the capital's Segunbagicha area on Thursday.

The deceased, Adnan Sakib Rabbi, 25, was a student of the university's international relations department (session 2014-15) and a resident of Shaheed Sgt Zahurul Haque Hall.

According to police sources, the victim's wife, Nusrat Afrin, filed a general diary (GD) with Shahbag police station after his husband went missing recently.

Following which, police tracked his phone number to Karnaphuli Hotel in Segunbagicha.

Rabbi had a room booked there, they added.

His body was later found hanging from the ceiling fan of the room.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Inspector Md Zulfiqar said, "Body of the deceased has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

"The victim may have committed suicide. More can be said after further investigation," he added.