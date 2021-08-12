Missing Chinese worker found dead in Chattogram

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 02:00 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Police recovered the body of a missing Chinese worker from the seashore near the coal power plant under construction in the Gandamara area of Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila on Thursday.

The missing Chinese worker was identified as G Kingwan, 34, an employee of the S Alam Group that owns the power plant in Chattogram.

His body was spotted in the area around 7:45am.

Later, police recovered the body. 

"He has been missing since Wednesday noon. He was last spotted catching fish in the Bay of Bengal. A general diary was also filed at Banshkhali police station on Wednesday," said Safiul Kabir, officer-in-charge of the Banshkhali police station.

The Chinese national, along with his colleagues, went to the site adjacent to the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning for pipe installation work. His colleagues informed police about his disappearance around 2.30 pm.

According to local sources, a security guard informed their in-charge that G Quinzen could not be found after the lunch break on Wednesday. 

He later informed to the police camp at around 2 pm.

Nurul Alam Ashek, sub-inspector of Chattogram Medical College (CMCH) police outpost at 1 pm on Thursday said, "The body of the Chinese national has not yet reached Chattogram Medical from Banshkhali for autopsy."
 

