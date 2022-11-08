Missing BUET student found dead after 3 days

The body of a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student was fished out of the Shitalakshya River on Monday, three days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Fardin Noor Parash, 24, son of Kazi Nuruddin Rana of Qutubpur area of Narayanganj's Fatullah, said Moniruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj Sadar Naval Police.

He was a third-year student of the civil engineering department of BUET.

On 4 November, Parash left home and did not return. He was also incommunicado.

Later, his father filed a general diary at Rampura police station in this regard.

Monday afternoon, the body was seen floating on the river just behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, added the OC.