Misconduct with B'baria Judge: HC orders removing video

The High Court on Tuesday directed the BTRC to remove a video containing the incident of misbehaviour of some lawyers with Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Faruq during the court session.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) was asked to remove the video from all social media platforms as early as possible.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order.

Earlier, Bar Association president advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Zubair Islam appeared before the High Court.

Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar sent a letter to the Supreme Court in this regard on 9 January.

On 5 January, the same bench summoned three lawyers including Brahmanbaria Bar Association president on 17 January for misbehaving with Judge Mohammad Faruq.

Those summoned were Bar Association president Advocate Tanvir Ahmed Bhuiyan, Secretary (Administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Advocate Zubair Islam.

The court also issued a rule questioning as to why punitive action will not be taken against them on contempt of court charge.

On 4 January, District Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident. Later, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the HC bench.

On 2 January, Bar Association president advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.