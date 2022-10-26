Mirsarai dredger capsize: 3 more bodies recovered

The bodies of three more workers have been recovered who went missing after a dredger sank in the sea due to cyclone Sitrang at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

With this, the bodies of four of the eight people who were missing in the dredger capsize incident have been recovered.

Mirsarai Upazila Nibahi Officer (UNO) Minhazur Rahman told The Business Standard that the three bodies were recovered on Wednesday (26 October) morning.

The deceased are Imam Mollah, son of Anich Mollah of Char Jainkathi village of Patuakhali Sadar Upazila; Mahmud Mollah, son of Abdul Haque Mollah; and Zahid Bari son of Sekandar Bari.

Besides, the dead body of a person named Al-Amin Fakir was recovered from the same area yesterday.

Imam Hossain Patwari, officer of Mirsrai Fire Service Station, said, "The rescue operation started again from 9 am today. Meanwhile, the bodies of three more workers have been recovered. Attempts are being made to rescue others."

On Monday (24 October) around 8:30pm, a dredger, located approximately 500 feet away from the embankment in the China Harbor area of ​​ward no 1 of Saherkhali union of the upazila capsize due to cyclone Sitrang.

Eight workers went missing when the dredger sank.