Mirsarai dredger capsize: 3 more bodies recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

Mirsarai dredger capsize: 3 more bodies recovered

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 12:46 pm
File photo of trawler. Photo: Collected
File photo of trawler. Photo: Collected

The bodies of three more workers have been recovered who went missing after a dredger sank in the sea due to cyclone Sitrang at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

With this, the bodies of four of the eight people who were missing in the dredger capsize incident have been recovered.

Mirsarai Upazila Nibahi Officer (UNO) Minhazur Rahman told The Business Standard that the three bodies were recovered on Wednesday (26 October) morning.

The deceased are Imam Mollah, son of Anich Mollah of Char Jainkathi village of Patuakhali Sadar Upazila; Mahmud Mollah, son of Abdul Haque Mollah; and Zahid Bari son of Sekandar Bari.

Besides, the dead body of a person named Al-Amin Fakir was recovered from the same area yesterday.

Imam Hossain Patwari, officer of Mirsrai Fire Service Station, said, "The rescue operation started again from 9 am today. Meanwhile, the bodies of three more workers have been recovered. Attempts are being made to rescue others." 

On Monday (24 October) around 8:30pm, a dredger, located approximately 500 feet away from the embankment in the China Harbor area of ​​ward no 1 of Saherkhali union of the upazila capsize due to cyclone Sitrang. 

Eight workers went missing when the dredger sank.

Top News

Cyclone Sitrang / capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

4h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

1h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

14h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

15h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

16h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak