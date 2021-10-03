Ministry urges labour inspectors to work efficiently to eliminate child labour

3.4 million children aged between 5-17 are still actively contributing to the economy and 1.2 million of these children are participating in hazardous jobs, mostly in the manufacturing sector. Photo: REUTERS

In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, experts have called for efficient factory inspections that will eliminate child labour in Bangladesh by 2025.

"We have no scope of ignoring child labour in the workplaces," said Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, secretary at Ministry of Labour and Employment, at a workshop titled "Strengthening Labour Inspection to Combat Child Labour."

He directed the officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (Dife) to work diligently to ensure workplaces free of accidents and child labour.

The Dife organised the workshop in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Sunday.

Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of Dife, said, "The government has already declared eight industries free of child labour. The list includes readymade garments, shrimp, tannery, glass, ceramics, shipbuilding, export-oriented leather and footwear and silk."

He said the Dife has already taken important initiatives to eliminate child labour by 2025.

The Dife inspector general also urged the inspectors to inspect the factories efficiently to end child labour.

George Faller, chief technical adviser of ILO RMG Programme, and Syeda Munira Sultana, national programme consultant, ILO Bangladesh, among others participated in the workshop.